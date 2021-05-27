Jenna Fischer Revealed Which Scene From 'The Office' Was the Most Expensive to Film

It *did* turn out to be one of the most iconic scenes from the series.

It's been nearly a decade since The Office's series finale aired, but thanks to streaming, the show lives on—and the actors keep sharing behind-the-scenes tidbits that make it all the more entertaining to re-watch. On the Office Ladies podcast she hosts with BFF and former co-star Angela Kinsey, per People, Jenna Fischer revealed the most expensive scene to shoot, and now that we know what it is, we can say with 100% confidence that it was worth the dent in the show's budget.

Fischer shared that the scene where Jim (John Krasinski) proposes to her character, Pam, was the priciest, mostly because of the set.

According to Fischer, showrunner Greg Daniels was set on Jim popping the question in the first episode of Season 5, and at an ordinary location—two details that would catch fans off guard. But he wanted to model the gas station after one he'd been to himself, and that wasn't cheap.

"They built this in the parking lot of a Best Buy that I have been to many times, actually. What they did was they used Google Street View to capture images of a real gas station along the Merritt Parkway, and then using those images, they built it to match this parking lot," Fischer explained.

And to really make the scene feel real, there was a rain machine, and they even constructed a four-lane race track around the set to mimic traffic.

"Our production manager, Randy Cordray, said they had about 35 precision drivers," she said. "They were driving not just cars, but like, semi-trucks. When we were standing there on that set, you could feel the wind like, of these cars speeding past you. It was so, so bonkers."

When all was said and done, the scene cost a whopping $250,000 for less than a minute of TV, but it ended up creating one of the show's most unforgettable scenes ever.

It's hard to imagine The Office without Jim and Pam's love story, and this scene was done so perfectly, making their proposal true to who they were as characters and what their relationship had been over the course of the series.