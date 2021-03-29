Maya Rudolph Returned as Kamala Harris on ‘SNL’ and It Was Delightfully Chaotic

On Saturday's March 27th episode of Saturday Night Live, we were treated to an invitation to Vice President Kamala Harris's (played by Maya Rudolph) "Unity Seder," hosted by Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff (fellow guest star Martin Short). "This has been a difficult year for all of us, but I really do feel that we are about to see some light," Rudolph said at the top of the sketch. "What better night to celebrate a new beginning than Passover, or, as my adopted people call it, Pesach."

Rudolph even promised to touch upon the four main Seder questions: "How's school? Did you eat? When are you giving me grandchildren? And, what's with that haircut?"

Of course, before dinner could be served, things took a turn for the whacky when SNL's Aidy Bryant arrived as Texas Senator Ted Cruz, pigs in a blanket in tow, and Kenan Thompson's Rev. Senator Raphael Warnock likened the status in Georgia to the plot of Roots.

Alex Moffat stepped in to play President Joe Biden, who attended the Seder only to hand off the "little immigration problem down at the Mexican border" to Harris, and Cecily Strong entered through the dining room window as Sen. Marjorie Taylor Green, who noted she is now only entering buildings "insurrection style" since January 6th.

Saturday Night Live just came off a month-long break and Rudolph stepped in to play host for the first episode back. She also starred in the cold open as the host of a game show called "Snatched! Vaxed! or Waxed!" in which contestants have to guess if Miami spring breakers partying in the COVID-19 hotbed have a "right and tight" body, some "antibody-ody-odys," or are "smooth like a seal."

"We're so close to the end," Rudolph said of the pandemic. "Let's ruin it!"