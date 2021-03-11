Our First Look at Macaulay Culkin in 'American Horror Story' Has Us Even More Confused

American Horror Story: Pilgrim (if that is its real name) is currently underway—or may already be wrapped—in Provincetown, Massachusetts. Showrunner and creator Ryan Murphy just shared a photo of stars Macaulay Culkin and Leslie Grossman in full-fur regalia taking a stroll on the beach, and we don't know what's going on but we're loving everything about it.

"Something wicked this way comes," Murphy captioned his March 10th Instagram post. "American Horror Story Season Ten." He tagged the pic with #AHS10 #AHS.

Grossman is decked out in a '60s-inspired fur hat and coat with massive shades and leather gloves whereas Culkin, sporting a buzzcut, is rocking a brown teddy coat, green cardigan, and some sort of satchel. Do these people belong to the same universe? Are they allies or are they enemies? Where the heck does "Pilgrim" come into play? We have more questions about the upcoming season now more than ever before.

The comments underneath this post range from hilarious to panicked to scatterbrained as we're all trying to make sense of what we're seeing. "Need a trailer," one fan wrote. Another joked, "Home Alone: Provincetown."

"GIVE USANY HINT TO THE SEASON WE BEG YOU," one fan presumably screamed. AHS alum Matt Bomer added, "Yes!!!"

The only details we know for sure about the upcoming 10th season of the hit anthology series is that series regulars including Kathy Bates, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angelica Ross, and Lily Rabe are all returning. And we know that the season takes place along the New England coast. And...that's kind of it.