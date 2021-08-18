Hey Girl! Heard About Amazon's Docuseries on the LuLaRoe MLM Scheme?

Hey, hun! We see you clicked on this article, which means that you must be interested in taking a break from your 9-to-5—and we want to offer you this amazing opportunity that you can partake in without leaving your home. It's called LuLaRich, and it's a brand new four-part documentary from Amazon Prime Video about the LuLaRoe MLM and speaks to those involved in the company—including those who sold the products.

The docuseries, created by the same team who made Hulu's Fyre Fraud, chronicles the steep incline of the "magic leggings" company and hears from people previously involved. In the trailer, we see these people allege questionable business practices, lawsuits, and even "cult" activity—like one interviewee mentioned.

For those who have never received a "Hey girl!" message on Facebook, LuLaRoe is a multi-level marketing scheme that targets people—mostly women and stay-at-home parents—promising them a flexible, work-from-home schedule and the opportunity to build their own business and receive perks, like all-expenses-paid cruises, cars, and homes.

But what wasn't as clear to LuLaRoe consultants who wanted to join the company was that you needed to invest thousands into the products (brightly patterned leggings, dresses, and tops) that some alleged even arrived damaged or defective. One woman in the trailer can be heard saying, "The whole house smelled like dead fart leggings."

LuLaRoe sellers—as with any MLM—also had to recruit new sellers to work under them and constantly be selling, recruiting, and team-building via social media in order to keep their heads above water and not plummet into debt. One of the women in the trailer alleged that because of LuLaRoe, she was at risk of losing her house.

The docuseries also interviews LuLaRoe's co-founders DeAnne and Mark Stidham, who have made millions off the company, which they say originally started as an avenue to build women's confidence and security. But one of the former sellers tearfully says in the trailer, "It seemed too good to be true. And it was."