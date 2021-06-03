Lisa Kudrow Pointed Out a Sweet Moment in the ‘Friends’ Reunion You Might Have Missed

Like so many other real-life friends out there, Friends stars Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer got together on May 27th to watch the HBO Max special Friends: The Reunion. While they watched, the pals not only reminisced about their time spent filming the sitcom but also about moments from filming the reunion special. In fact, Schwimmer reminded Kudrow of a moment that happened off camera that perfectly describes "who we were," as real-life friends.

"Well, Courteney [Cox] comes in and burst into tears," Kudrow told E! News on June 2nd, "and I grab a napkin or a tissue—[Matt] LeBlanc takes it because he is telling us a story and doesn't want to skip a beat and starts dabbing her eyes, just on automatic."

Of course, this happened after Jennifer Aniston had revealed to Gayle King on her Gayle King in the House SiriusXM show that Cox rarely gets emotional about anything. The entire seconds-long "automatic" thing is simply too good. "Yeah! That's who we were!" Kudrow continued.

And those who watched the reunion saw just how easily the cast—Cox, Kudrow, Aniston, Schwimmer, LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry—easily fell back into their friendship. Or, as Schwimmer said during the special, "we've regressed."

The full Friends:The Reunion special is available to stream through HBO Max if you've yet to watch. It features a table read, a cast trivia game, special guest stars like Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber, and, of course, a lot of laughing and reminiscing between the cast about their shared time on the show.