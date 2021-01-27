Lili Reinhart Took a Trip Down Memory Lane With Throwback 'Riverdale' Photos

Lili Reinhart is feeling a little reminiscent on this fine Wednesday morning. The Riverdale actress shared a carousel of throwback photos of her and her fellow Riverdale castmates in a January 27th Instagram post, saying, "Riverdale premiered 4 years ago. And what a wild ride it has been since then."

The gallery included behind-the-scenes footage of the Riverdale High School crew hanging out at some of the series' most recognizable spots like Pop's Diner and Betty's home.

"In honor of that— here are some pics from 5 years ago, when we were just little babies who had no idea that we were about to become family," Reinhart wrote on Instagram.

Along with a collection of photos in her Instagram grid, Reinhart dumped even more memories in her Instagram Stories. She started by writing, "Some more Riverdale pilot memories" with a heart emoji, followed by pictures and videos of the whole Riverdale team filming through all hours of the night.

Image zoom Credit: @lilireinhart, Instagram

Image zoom Credit: @lilireinhart, Instagram

Since 2017, Riverdale has become a lightning rod of content in teen pop culture. The CW drama series has won tons of awards ranging from Teen Choice Awards to People's Choice Awards, and MTV TV & Movie Awards to Kids' Choice Awards.

Throughout the past four years, the cast has experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, including the unexpected death of Luke Perry, who played Fred Andrews, Archie's father. While they rallied together to pay tribute to Perry, celebrated award shows, and cheersed to renewed seasons, they also faced backlash over the lack of character development in minority characters such as Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) and Valerie Brown (Hayley Law).

Image zoom Credit: @lilireinhart, Instagram

Image zoom Credit: @lilireinhart, Instagram