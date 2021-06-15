There's a Reason You Rarely Saw Kendall Jenner's Love Life on 'KUWTK'

Though Keeping Up With the Kardashians gave us an inside look at Khloé, Kim, and Kourtney Kardashian's personal lives over a whopping 20 seasons, we never saw quite as much of the most private moments in younger sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner's lives. In fact, going by only what KUWTK has shown us, we'd assume that Kendall hasn't dated anyone in a very long time.

But now, we know there's a reason that Kendall never updated us on who she was dating while the show was still filming.

According to what KUWTK producer Farnaz Farjam told Bravo's podcast The Daily Dish, Kendall had a rule that she would not let anyone she's dating be a part of the show until they'd been together for a year...and that simply didn't happen very often.

"She doesn't always know what people's intentions are. So that's why we kind of kept her personal life out of it, just because she had a rule," Farjam explained.

He also opened up a bit more about how Kendall and Kylie became more private about their personal lives as they got older and the show continued.

"I feel like Kylie became more participatory this last season towards the end, and Kendall has dipped in and out," he said. "But they were at an age...like, if you think about when you're a young adult coming into your adulthood, I think you sometimes care a lot more what the outside world has to say about you."

Unlike their older sisters, Kendall and Kylie were both still kids when KUWTK premiered, meaning that most of their formative years have been captured on camera. No wonder they'd want to keep certain parts of their lives out of the spotlight.

In the end, it seems like Kylie and Kendall are both happy with the choices they've made, and even though Kendall wasn't showcased nearly as much as her sisters were (especially in recent series), she also experienced a lot less public commentary on her love life. Sounds like it might be worth the trade-off!