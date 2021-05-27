Kelly Clarkson Will Take Over the 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Time Slot in 2022

Kelly is the new Ellen. The Kelly Clarkson Show will be moving into The Ellen DeGeneres Show's 3 p.m. ET time slot come 2022. DeGeneres's daytime talk show is officially ending after 19 seasons, and NBCUniversal has decided to take a chance on Season 3 of Clarkson's latest venture.

"These are remarkable achievements for a talk show in its second season," President of NBCUniversal Loval, Valari Staab, said in a statement, per Entertainment Tonight. "By 2022, The Kelly Clarkson Show will be the star of our daytime entertainment schedules and an asset to our early afternoon newscasts."

The Kelly Clarkson Show kicked off in September 2019 and picked up three Daytime Emmys in 2020, including Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for Clarkson. This year, Clarkson and DeGeneres are both nominated for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show. Clarkson is also once again nominated in the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host category.

"The Kelly Clarkson Show is one of the most optimistic success stories in first-run syndication," said Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios. "Kelly and our entire production team put their heart, intent and incredible passion into making a show that resonates with people of all ages, cultures and backgrounds. We're working on some big plans for season 3 and are looking forward to becoming the premier show in daytime for years to come."

DeGeneres made the announcement that her show would come to an end earlier this month, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "It's going to be really hard on the last day, but I also know it's time. When you're a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged—and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore. I need something new to challenge me."