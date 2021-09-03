'Grey's Anatomy' Is Bringing the Drama in Season 18 With the Return of Kate Walsh

When Grey's Anatomy comes back for Season 18 it'll include a familiar face from Grey Sloan Memorial's past—one that Dr. Meredith Grey might not be all that happy to see. Yes, Kate Walsh is returning to Grey's Anatomy and she's bringing the drama. We would expect nothing less from Dr. Addison Montgomery.

On September 2nd, Walsh announced the news on Grey's official Instagram. "Well, well, well, would you look who it is," Walsh says in the clip. "That's right, my loves, Dr. Addison Montgomery is coming back to Grey Sloan Memorial hospital, and I'm so excited to be home again, joining Shonda [Rhimes], Ellen [Pompeo], and the rest of the incredible cast."

Walsh was so excited that she posted another video on her own Instagram that has her going full-on villain, lip-syncing the immortal lines of Madison Montgomery on American Horror Story Coven: "Surprise bitch, I bet you thought you'd seen the last of me." Walsh's cute little cackle at the end signifies just how fun this return might be.

But if you needed yet another sign, just check out Pompeo's comment on Walsh's video announcement. "Let's give them what they want…..quality tv drama," she wrote alongside three crying laughing emojis.

Walsh's Addison, a neonatal surgeon, made her debut in the first season as the wife of Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), which really put a damper on young Meredith's crush on him. Addison went on to star in her own spinoff, Private Practice, but her return to Grey's is a treat for those who feel Meredith and Addison have some unfinished business.