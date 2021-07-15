Here's Where Joshua Jackson Thinks Joey and Pacey Ended Up After 'Dawson's Creek'

It's been 18 years since the last episode of Dawson's Creek aired, and fans are still talking about the series finale. Are you Team Pacey or Team Dawson? Those aboard the Dawson (James Van Der Beek) and Joey (Katie Holmes) ship were left heartbroken when the final episode cut to Joey and Pacey (Joshua Jackson) madly in love. However, series creator Kevin Williamson told Entertainment Weekly in 2018 that Joey and Pacey's relationship was not endgame, and Dawson-Joey fans would get their happily ever after.

"I think they got a divorce. I think that when we meet them they're in a very dark place," Williamson said in reference to where he sees Joey and Pacey today. "The way that I see it, Dawson and Joey ended up together. They're soul mates forever."

Present day, Jackson is still rooting for his character, explaining Pacey and Joey are OTP.

Sure the couple had their ups and downs, but at the end of the day Pacey would do anything to salvage his relationship with Joey, he said in an interview with E! News' Daily Pop on July 14th. "She went to Paris, he followed her, they went and had a beautiful European life for a little while and then ultimately moved home a couple kids later," Jackson brainstormed, giving Williamson's post-show ending an alternative.

The Dr. Death star hopes that Pacey's storyline would mirror the current state of his own life: "I'm all about marriage and love right now so yeah, I want this story to be a good story." Jackson and his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, welcomed their first child together—a baby girl—in May 2020.