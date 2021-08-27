JoJo Siwa Is the First 'Dancing With the Stars' Contestant to Have a Same-Sex Dance Partner

"Why not show the message even stronger that you can love whomever you want to love?"

JoJo Siwa is about to make history, and she's stoked about it. The actress and performer is joining the cast of Dancing With the Stars for Season 30, and she'll be the first woman to dance with a female partner.

While Siwa's partner hasn't been revealed yet, the social media star is already excited about the opportunity, gushing about her new gig in an August 26th Instagram post for the show.

"I'll be dancing with a girl. I think it's so cool," she says in the video, signature high pony glittering. Siwa also posted an image of her headline-making move to her own feed captioning it with a heart and a rainbow.

The decision to dance with a woman was discussed with the Dancing With the Stars team while Siwa was still in talks to participate. Ultimately, the opportunity was offered by the show. For Siwa, the move is an important one in part because of her own coming out journey.

In an interview with USA Today, Siwa said, "My journey of coming out and having a girlfriend has inspired so many people around the world. I thought that if I chose to dance with a girl on this show, it would break the stereotypical thing. It would be new, different, and change for the better."

She goes on to explain dancing with a woman showcases the message of love and inclusivity in a brighter light telling the outlet, "Why not show the message even stronger that you can love whomever you want to love?"