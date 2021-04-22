We're *So* Emotional Over These Pictures of Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew's 'Grey's' Reunion

Grey's Anatomy fans are counting down the days until Dr. April Kepner (played by Sarah Drew) makes her long-awaited return to the show in May. And since ABC released stills from the episode, in which April and Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) reunite, fans can hardly contain their excitement.

ABC released still images from the upcoming May 6th episode on April 20th and we can already sense the chemistry, the tension, and the emotion that has been simmering below the surface since Drew departed the show in 2018 after nine seasons. Prior to her departure, she and Williams' character fell in love, got married, welcomed a daughter together, but then later divorced. April went on to marry Matthew (played by Justin Bruening) and quit her job at Grey Sloan Memorial.

But even members of the Grey's cast have been rooting for April and Jackson to get back together, despite Drew leaving the series. Williams, himself, told Entertainment Tonight in February, "[Jackson and April] are incredible together."

"I am a fan [of Sarah's] and she is absolutely one of the most special people I've worked with," Williams continued, adding that he'd "love any opportunity for us to continue that story...[Jackson and April] have an ability to communicate and be vulnerable with each other and push each other."

Grey's Anatomy Credit: Richard Cartwright, ABC

Those who have been following their romance since the beginning agree. Twitter stans have been talking about #Japril with gusto since the stills were published.