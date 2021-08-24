Everything We Know About the 'Jeopardy!' Hosting Controversy

Despite a new host being named, the show is now back up for grabs.

As the Jeopardy! hosting controversy saga continues, Mayim Bialik has been named the interim host of the syndicated show. She had previously been slated to host primetime specials and spinoffs, but Bialik will now take on main hosting duties for the first 15 episodes of Season 38.

Mike Richards, the show's executive producer, had originally been scheduled to take on the role of main host after the death of the beloved Alex Trebek. But those plans quickly fell apart after disparaging comments he made about women and other marginalized groups resurfaced this month. As reported by Variety, he will keep his job as executive producer. Richards reportedly made untoward comments on the podcast The Randumb Show back in 2013 and 2014, and the Anti-Defamation League called for an investigation into the goings on.

Per Variety, Sony Pictures TV released a statement about Richards' departure, saying, "We support Mike's decision to step down as host. We were surprised this week to learn of Mike's 2013/2014 podcast and the offensive language he used in the past. We have spoken with him about our concerns and our expectations moving forward."

Because the network has seemingly ensured that nothing about this transition can be smooth, there have already been concerns raised about Bialik.

The actress and neuroscientist has a history of speaking out about vaccine skepticism—a particularly sensitive subject at this time. She also penned a 2017 New York Times op-ed about Harvey Weinstein survivors that raised eyebrows due to tone-deaf statements that appeared to blame the victims. Specifically, Bialik wrote that the reason she had never been sexually harassed or assaulted during her acting career was because she's "nontraditional looking" and "dress[es] modestly."

Viewers spoke out about the initial choice of Bialik and continued to do so after it was announced that she's now getting a larger role, albeit temporarily.

So, what's next for Jeopardy!? As of right now, it will return to its guest hosting format until a permanent host is named. Even if Bialik can overcome her own controversies, it's unlikely her schedule will allow her to become the show's permanent host (she also has her own sitcom to film).

Many fans are hoping that LeVar Burton, who guest hosted earlier this year, will get the job.