Ariana Grande and James Corden's Remixed 'Hairspray' Song Will Be Stuck in Your Head All Day

Do you feel so happy about lockdown restrictions being lifted and states of emergency ending that you could just sing about it? Same. And James Corden and Ariana Grande did just that. To celebrate the return to normalcy, Corden and Grande performed a parody of Hairspray's "Good Morning Baltimore," which they dubbed, "No Lockdowns Anymore," and we'll be singing this over and over again while finally returning to our daily errands-maskless!

Corden and Grande, who aired their parody during Corden's The Late Late Show on June 15th, were even joined by Tony Award-winning Hairspray actress Marissa Jaret Winokur, who played Tracy Turnblad in the original Broadway show, to belt "air kiss on the cheek" and "get drunk and get matching tattoos" with Grande.

The sun is shining, hot people are at brunch, and it's never felt better to be alive in a lockdown-free world.

As of June 9th, CNBC reported that nearly half of Americans aged 12 and older are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, and as of right now, the active COVID case count hovers at just below 15,000 with under 450 COVID-related deaths being reported daily. Government data shows that about 52% of the population has received at least one shot of a vaccine, and 42% of Americans are fully vaccinated.

Thanks to that number of vaccinations, states have begun lifting their COVID-caused restrictions, lockdowns, and states of emergency. However, more Americans need to get vaccinated and get their second dose in order to prevent the new Delta strain of the virus from becoming the dominant strain in the U.S. The Delta variant, first discovered in India, can replicate quicker and thus spread faster. If vaccines in the U.S. stall out, it will likely become a huge threat to unvaccinated Americans come fall.