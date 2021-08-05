Watch Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky in the First Teaser for 'Impeachment: ACS'

American Crime Story has already covered the O.J. Simpson case and the murder of Gianni Versace. Now, Ryan Murphy is taking us back to the 1990s again for season 3, Impeachment.

Beanie Feldstein, best known for Booksmart, will play Monica Lewinsky. The first teaser show's Feldstein's transformation into the most famous White House intern in history—and yes, she's wearing the infamous blue dress that became a key piece of evidence during Bill Clinton's impeachment trial.

The cast is rounded out by Clive Owen as President Bill Clinton, Edie Falco as first lady Hillary Clinton, and Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp. Lewinsky herself as a role behind the scenes—she serves as executive producer of the series.

Fellow executive producer Nina Jacobson explained during the Versace installment that American Crime Story explores what makes a crime "an American crime, a crime America is guilty of — not just the characters we're exploring."

In the years since Clinton's impeachment, Americans have been forced to reflect on our own guilt in the scandal. Lewinsky was relentlessly targeted and bullied and seemingly held more accountable than the man who held the highest office in the country.

"Every side has a story," Feldstein captioned a promo photo for the new season, which shows her clad in Lewinsky's blue dress and beret.

Impeachment will highlight Lewinsky's perspective, as well as the perspectives of two other women: Tripp, her friend who secretly recorded private phone calls, and Paula Jones, who sued Clinton for sexual harassment in 1994, nearly four years before the Lewinsky story broke, according to Entertainment Weekly.

"People have been co-opting and telling my part in this story for decades. In fact, it wasn't until the past few years that I've been able to fully reclaim my narrative; almost 20 years later. But I'm so grateful for the growth we've made as a society that allows people like me who have been historically silenced to finally reintroduce my voice to the conversation," Lewinsky wrote in a statement emailed to Vanity Fair. "This isn't just a me problem. Powerful people, often men, take advantage of those subordinate to them in myriad ways all the time. Many people will see this as such a story and for that reason, this narrative is one that is, regretfully, evergreen."