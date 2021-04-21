Hilary Duff Set to Star in New 'How I Met Your Mother' Sequel on Hulu

Hilary Duff may be wrapping up her time on Younger as the series draws to a close after this season, but she's not slowing down any time soon. It was officially announced today that Duff has already found a new role—on the How I Met Your Mother sequel at Hulu.

Called How I Met Your Father, the new series will star Duff as Sophie, who is "telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options," according to Variety.

Duff also shared the good news on her Instagram, citing the popular catchphrase Neil Patrick Harris's Barney used throughout the original: "Suit up!" Duff shared a little bit about her character and added how excited she is to take part in the project.

The new show comes at a great time for Duff, who unfortunately had to say goodbye to the Lizzie McGuire reboot that was originally planned with Disney. After Disney and the creative team failed to see eye to eye on what to do with the more mature show, the whole idea was scrapped, opening up the star's schedule.

How I Met Your Father has a talented creative team behind it—the creators of the original show, Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, as well as This Is Us showrunners and Love, Victor creators Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Duff will also have a role behind the camera as a producer.