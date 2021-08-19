The Stars of 'How I Met Your Father' Shared the First Behind-the-Scenes Looks of the Show

The story of how we met the How I Met Your Father cast is simple. The show's stars Hilary Duff and Francia Raísa shared the first cast photo from the How I Met Your Father set on Instagram.

The spinoff of How I Met Your Mother made things Instagram official on August 17th with Raísa's photo dump of behind-the-scenes shots from the upcoming 10-episode series. She even shared an image of a script featuring her name and "Valentina," her character's.

It's been seven years since Ted Mosby and the gang said goodbye, but Raísa captured the spirit of the lovable sitcom with her caption. "Kids, I'm going to tell you an incredible story: The story of how I met (THE CAST of) How I Met Your Father," she wrote.

Though, her heart face emoji might say it all. It's definitely hard not to fall in love with this group, which is led by Duff, who plays young mom Sophie, and includes Glow's Chris Lowell, Tien Tran, Tom Ainsley, Suraj Sharma, and This Is Us's Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker.

Duff also shared the same group photo to her Instagram, offering a bit of a clue of what's to come. "Who's ready for us???" she wrote. "We may or may not have been sitting in front of a certain someone's apartment." Ainsley also joked on his Insta, "Who's your daddy? P.S. You're going to freak when you see what we were looking directly at."