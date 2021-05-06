HBO Just Released the First Pictures of ‘GoT’ Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’

Targaryens are about to hit our screens again, and we couldn't be more excited. HBO released stills from the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, based on the George R.R. Martin Targaryen-centered tome Fire & Blood. The stills feature series stars Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon (a.k.a the Sea Snake), Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, and Rhys Ifans as Alicent's father Otto Hightower, the hand of the king.