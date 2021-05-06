HBO Just Released the First Pictures of ‘GoT’ Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’
And everyone looks SO good.
Targaryens are about to hit our screens again, and we couldn't be more excited. HBO released stills from the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, based on the George R.R. Martin Targaryen-centered tome Fire & Blood. The stills feature series stars Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon (a.k.a the Sea Snake), Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, and Rhys Ifans as Alicent's father Otto Hightower, the hand of the king.
D'Arcy's Princess Rhaenyra is the first-born child of King Viserys, played by Paddy Considine (not yet pictured). However, because she was not born a man, she is not eligible to take over the throne. Instead, Smith's Prince Daemon, Viserys' younger brother, is next in line to rule.
Ifans' Otto Hightower is King Viserys' right-hand man—literally. And his daughter, Cooke's Alicent, is said to be "the most comely woman" in all of Westeros. She reportedly marries King Viserys, making her Princess Rhaenyra's stepmother.
And Toussaint's Lord Corlys Velaryon heads the largest navy in the world, which he funds with his abundant personal wealth—Lord Corlys has more money than the Lannisters, don't forget.
According to CNET, HBO plans to release the first season of House of the Dragon by 2022. Production has just started on the series, which chronicles the 150 years of power, violence, and dragons the Targaryen family inflicted on Westeros and worlds beyond during their reign.
And so far we definitely like what we see. Keep the stills coming, HBO. House of the Dragon is kind of the biggest thing we're looking forward to in 2022.