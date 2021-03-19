HBO Is Reportedly Working On 3 (!!!) More ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoffs

The Game of Thrones gang is already well aware that HBO is currently casting their Targaryen-centric prequel series, House of the Dragon. But according to Deadline, a source close to the network claims that HBO is also developing three more prequel series for the network. HBO should rebrand itself as the Westerosi Drama Network.

The first spinoff in the works has two working titles: 9 Voyages and Sea Snake and is being developed by Rome co-creator Bruno Heller. This show will follow Lord Corlys Velaryon (nicknamed the "Sea Snake"), head of House Velaryon and husband to Rhaenys Targaryen. The series would follow the trials and tribulations of the adventurer who controls the largest navy in all of Westeros has more money than the incredibly wealthy Lannister family.

Flea Bottom is the second prequel in the early development stages and is set to take place in the slums of King's Landing. And 10,000 Ships is the third series, which will center on Princess Nymeria on her journey to Dorne to marry Lord Mors Martell. According to Deadline, writers have not yet been attached to Flea Bottom and 10,000 Ships.

House of the Dragon is the farthest down the development track, having already cast soon-to-be household names like Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, and the much-loved Dr. Who star Matt Smith. Details surrounding this spinoff have been kept under wraps, but will be based on George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, the novel that chronicles the 150-year history of the Targaryen family leading up to Game of Thrones, the first book in the A Song of Ice and Fire book series.

And, if it's any consolation to fans who were left devastated by the final season of HBO's Game of Thrones, Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss do not appear to be connected to House of the Dragon. Yeah, we're all still butthurt over that tragically written final season.

However, the D&D team is still attached to two unnamed Thrones spinoffs according to their IMDb pages—one of which is in collaboration with writer Carly Wray (Watchmen, Westworld) and the other is in collaboration with writer Max Borenstein (Godzilla, The Terror). These spinoff series have been on the table since 2017, yet we still know nothing about them, including if they're connected to the current HBO spinoff lineup.