Twitter Is All Up in Its Feelings Over the Shocking 'Grey's Anatomy' Midseason Premiere

Spoiler Alert: This post contains spoilers for the Grey's Anatomy Season 17 midseason premiere.

Last night, during the March 11th midseason premiere of Grey's Anatomy Season 17, fans were shocked by the sudden death of Andrew DeLuca, played by Giacomo Gianniotti. His death—a stabbing—was at the hands of a child trafficker, and just when we thought DeLuca was about to pull through, well...he didn't.

Meredith Grey, who is still unconscious and battling COVID, met DeLuca on that fateful beach on which Meredith reunited with Patrick Dempsey's Derek Shepard (a.k.a. McDreamy) mere months ago IRL (even less in Grey's time). Luckily, Meredith was able to give DeLuca a proper goodbye, though neither of them knew what comes next after their stroll on the beach.

And the fans went wailing. The Twitter hashtag #GreysAnatomy was blowing up with reaction posts and believe us when we say there was a lot of all-caps rage going on.

Of course, some were NOT happy with the way DeLuca went out (that being without warning, being stabbed, dying in the first episode back from break, etc.).

And that preview of next week's episode? That showed a very-dead McDreamy (yet again)? Have we entered into the era of Grey's taking place in both the present and the afterlife?

However, others found peace with their loss. Some how, some way, peace was found.

"So much I could say... but all that comes to mind is thank you," Giannotti tweeted after his character's untimely death. "Thank you to all the fans who loved Deluca as much as I did. Telling his story was and will be one of the great honors of my life. Thank you."