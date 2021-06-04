‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Wrapped a Doozy of a Season and the Internet Has a Lot of Thoughts

A *lot* happened in the Season 17 finale of Grey's Anatomy on June 3rd. Like, a lot, and if you weren't paying close attention, you might have missed some things. If you haven't yet watched the season finale—or just don't want the spoilers—here's your warning to turn around and cover your eyes while we get into it.

Season 17 has been all about the real-life COVID-19 pandemic, making Grey's Anatomy scarily real. The virus even gripped Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) herself, putting her in a coma where she visited cast members from seasons past who are no longer with us. We're still in recovery from Meredith and Derek's (Patrick Dempsey) dream wedding, BTW.

The finale spans several months and sees Meredith back at work—though still struggling a bit with her own health—trying desperately to save a patient whom she connected with as she also recovers from COVID.

Teddy (Kim Raver) and Owen (Kevin McKidd) mostly have their ish together and Owen even proposes on Christmas in front of their friends—throwing a wrench into Link's (James Carmack) plans for his own proposal to Amelia (Caterina Scorsone).

Jo (Camilla Luddington) is also fighting to get baby Luna—after selling her shares in the hospital to afford it—and turns to Link for help, and though Amelia *says* she's okay with all of this, she actually very much isn't. In fact, Amelia continues to spiral into very much not okayness with marriage and kids at all, let alone with Link, which means that when he actually drops to one knee to propose at the end of the episode, her silence is deafening.

And Twitter is big mad.

We're really happy that Amelia's sobriety journey is going well, but ugh. This has us so sad. The silver lining of the finale was Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and Winston's (Anthony Hill) beautiful beach wedding.