‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Are All Up in Their Feels After *That* Meredith and Derek Moment

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the April 22nd episode of Grey's Anatomy.

Prepare yourself for a lot of all caps, people. Grey's Anatomy fans are going wild after Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Derek (Patrick Dempsey) finally got their dream wedding—however, please note that "dream" is meant to be read literally here.

While still in her COVID-19-induced coma, Meredith needed to make a crucial decision during the April 22nd, episode: stay on the dream world beach with Derek, having finally had the beach wedding they had promised each other all those years ago, or return to the real world to stay with their kids. Obviously, Meredith chose the latter after having a heart to heart with Derek, during which they both decided that it was too soon for Meredith to leave Zola, Ellis, and Derek Jr.

Finally, Meredith was able to wake herself from her coma, thus ending Dempsey's temporary return to the show after his character died back in 2015. So, yeah, there were quite a few ups and downs, highs and lows during this episode. And fans weren't too sure how to work through their emotions.

And then there's the drawing on the fridge...a final one-two punch in the gut.