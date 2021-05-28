And can we just talk about how much we missed Kristen Bell's voice?!

The New 'Gossip Girl' Teaser Is Here, and These Upper East Siders Are Cooler Than Ever

Hey, Upper East Siders! (Sorry, couldn't resist.) The Gossip Girl reboot just released its first teaser trailer today, and it's filled with more dark glam, drama, and luxury than ever before. The show, which is slated to start airing on July 8th on HBO Max, has an all new fresh cast, with one key exception: Gossip Girl herself, Kristen Bell.

Showrunner Joshua Safran is taking us back to the upper echelon of Manhattan in this modern take on the show from the 2000s that starred Blake Lively and Leighton Meester. Also at the helm are Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, who created the original series and serve as executive producers on the reboot. But now we also have a new crop of elite NYers, including Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, and Savannah Lee Smith...plus Bell.

The teaser trailer doesn't give too much away, but it does show that while the new Gossip Girl might be set in today's society, some aspects of being a teen—especially a privileged teen in private school in a fictional setting—never change.

HBO Max, Safran, and other cast and crew have largely kept mum on what we can expect from this revival. The cast has been spotted all over New York City filming, though (obviously), including on the Met steps (again, obviously), but there's not much known beyond that. The cast did tell Dazed earlier this year, though, that they were making an effort to push the narrative of the show forward to be modern.

"It's really important for us to not just talk about these things but also express them as normal things that kids deal with," Lind said. "It shouldn't be this new, exciting thing to talk about, it just exists. It's about normalizing things that used to be different or taboo."

Fans are thrilled at the new teaser, even with what little it shows from what we can expect.