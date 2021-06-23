The 'Gossip Girl' Costume Designer Is Already Planting Easter Eggs in the Reboot

Let's make one thing clear, Upper East Siders: the Gossip Girl reboot is almost here and you're not ready for what's in store for the next-gen of Manhattan elite. Slated to hit HBO Max on July 8th, the much anticipated reboot (much like the original) will follow the drama and romances of New York City's rich and wealthy high school teens under the influential eyes and ears of Gossip Girl, who's been upgraded from a blog to an Instagram account-we love when a reboot keeps up with the times!

Part of what made the Gossip Girl series so deliciously addicting was the fashion, and by the looks of the recently released cast and set photos, we can expect the same from the upcoming reboot. It's all thanks to costume designer Eric Daman, who was the mastermind behind the original and now the reboot.

The trailer dropped earlier this month and since then, more and more behind-the-scenes pics of Manhattan's elite have come out and it's been brought to our attention that Kate (portrayed by Tavi Gevinson) will be wearing a similar outfit that was worn by Serena van der Woodsen in the pilot episode.

Speaking with Vanity Fair, Daman teased that while Blair Waldorf's iconic headband trend will not be making a comeback (as of yet at least), there will be other Easter eggs sprinkled throughout in tribute to iconic outfits from the past. Specifically, we'll see K (if she's dressing the part of S, we're calling her K now, okay?) in a formfitting striped blouse layered with a tan blazer and of course, a tied handkerchief around the neck. OG fans will know, this is pretty much the same ensemble Dan spotted Serena in in Grand Central Station.