How Well Do You Know Friends? Take the Ultimate Friends Quiz to Find Out

The final episode of Friends premiered 17 years ago today, May 6th, 2004. And while that makes us feel older than Richard Burke when Chandler and Joey compare him to their dads, it's also a good opportunity to take a walk down television memory lane. We're personally never tired of watching old Friends episodes, just like how Ross will never put the whole "We were on a break!" thing to rest. So, in honor of the 17th anniversary of the beloved show's finale, we're putting our Friends trivia knowledge to the test with the ultimate Friends quiz.