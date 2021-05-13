The 'Friends' Reunion Teaser Trailer Is Finally Here, but WHY So Many Guest Stars?

Maybe they should have named it "The One With Literally Everyone in Hollywood."

In news that we feel like we've been waiting *ages* to hear, the Friends reunion special finally has an air date: May 27th. The original cast took to Instagram today to share a teaser trailer for the HBO Max special, and while the video itself doesn't reveal much, it does show that they're calling it "The One Where They Got Back Together." However, judging by the list of guest stars, we think maybe "The One With Literally Everyone In Hollywood" would have been a better name.

According to People the list of guest stars for the show, which originally aired from 1994 to 2004, is absolutely massive. The Ben Winston-directed production is set to feature David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai.

That is...so many people. Why so many people? How did we settle on this list? We have so many questions.

We don't know a whole lot about what the reunion special will include, but various members of the cast have shared tiny nuggets of knowledge over the past several months. Lisa Kudrow revealed back in January that the cast was shooting pieces of the show independently before reuniting for the last part of it. She also was adamant about pointing out that it's not a reboot or a new show about their characters—it's a reunion of the cast with tributes to the original show.

Courteney Cox reiterated the reunion part on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show just last week, saying, "It's an unscripted reunion but we got to be on Stage 24 for the first time, all of us, in like…I forgot how many years. 15 years? Or 17 years?" She added that it was an incredibly fun experience and that there are plenty of surprises for viewers.

The project has actually been in play since late 2019 but was pushed off because of COVID-19. No one was quite sure when it would be rescheduled for—Matthew Perry actually said a few months ago that it would be happening in March, which it obviously didn't.