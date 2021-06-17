Of Course the Cast of 'Friends' Sang "I'll Be There for You" for Carpool Karaoke

You didn't think James Corden would host the biggest TV show reunion in history and not have the cast on his late night show's Carpool Karaoke segment, now did you? It's been three weeks since the Friends reunion special aired and while filming, the cast and Corden snuck in time to do some karaoke, which aired on Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden. Of course, the cast sang their show's iconic intro "I'll Be There for You," proving once again, Friends is truly the gift that keeps on giving.

"Here is the thing," Corden began, while in the driver's seat of their eight-seater golf cart. "We're all in a car together, I was wondering if it was okay with you, if we could listen to some music. Would that be okay?" Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer erupted into yeses and cheers-and then tears when they heard the first instrumental cords of their show's theme song start to play overhead.

We got a sing-a-long, the quadruple clap, and even harmonizing!

Corden's interview with the gang didn't stop there. He took viewers on his own mini tour of the sitcom set. "This is so weird I feel more nostalgic than if I was going back to an apartment that I ever lived in," he said on Stage 24. Truth be told, that's how we felt watching the special!

He even laid down on the floor between Joey and Chandler's and Monica and Rachel's apartment to see if you could still smell the cheesecake that dropped in Season 7. "Yup, still smells like cheesecake!" he happily reported.

The talk show host reunited with the cast back at Central Perk to ask how they felt leading up to the reunion and now, now that they're in the process of filming it.

"I didn't anticipate how much being on the set was going to hit me. We spent a lot of time on these sets, had a lot of laughs," LeBlanc shared. "Some of it made it on the camera but the funniest stuff happened between us that never made it to TV, those are, like, the memories we keep talking about...America, the world, never saw some of that stuff." Okay, LeBlanc, honey, we're going to need you to expand on that a little more. What are we missing out on?!?

"It's really meaningful and emotional to be on the set, and then to finally be in the same room together after all this time was really kind of beautiful," Schwimmer said earlier in the car.