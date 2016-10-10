One of Jim Henson's cult TV shows is coming back, and we're dancing our cares away

Good news for 80’s kids — and also late ’80s kids, and early ’90s kids, and basically everyone on the planet. One of Jim Henson’s cult fave shows is being completely remastered and returning to television. Haven’t you always wanted to binge Fraggle Rock as an adult? Well, that dream is about to become a reality.

Earlier today, HBO announced that they’re bringing all 96 episodes of Fraggle Rock. The show originally aired on HBO from 1983-1987 and followed the Fraggles who are, um, Fraggles. They’re just like Muppets, okay?? But they live underground, and their adventures followed them as they explored the world around them, and traveled above ground to steal radishes from the Gorgs. Is this suddenly all rushing back to you? Do you want the theme song stuck in your head for the rest of the day?

According to TVLine, all the episodes will be available to stream on HBO Go and HBO Now by the end of this year (though a firm date isn’t set yet). While we can hope and pray this means that there’s a chance Fraggle Rock could receive the revival treatment, that probably won’t happen.