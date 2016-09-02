One of your favorite high school reads is coming to TV — with a "sexy" gender-swapped twist

We can’t come up with a better opening line than The Hollywood Reporter used: “NBC is putting a new twist on Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist.”

That’s right, folks. NBC gave Twist, a female-driven procedural based on the Dickens novel, a script commitment.

Twist comes from Lionsgate and Joel Silver, development and producing teams behind Orange is the New Black and Veronica Mars, respectively. But, despite the comfort we get from those credits, we’re still scratching our heads at the log line:

“A sexy contemporary take on Oliver Twist with a struggling 20-something female (Twist) who finally finds a true sense of family in a strange group of talented outcasts who use their unique skills to take down wealthy criminals.”

As though we didn’t have ENOUGH weird development happening in the wonderful world of television, now we’re getting to relive high school reading assignments.

Oh, and now it’s “sexy.”

We’re definitely taking issue with the fact that a story suddenly becomes ~sexy~ with a female lead as though women only offer sex appeal to the story — we need to close our eyes so they don’t roll out of our heads — but we’ve got to be honest… we’re kind of… looking forward to this?

The classic literary read is “centered on Oliver Twist, an orphan who is sold into apprenticeship with an undertaker who eventually escapes and travels to London where he meets the Artful Dodger and elderly criminal Fagin, who oversees the gang of juvenile pickpockets.”

We’re sort of envisioning Charles Dickens meets Veronica Mars meets Leverage, with the whole “take down wealthy criminals” situation. And that’s like… the DREAM, right?