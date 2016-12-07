"Broad City" just announced its Season 4 release date, and YAS QUEEN

We’d like to thank you all for joining us on this joyous occasion. Please be seated. We are more than happy to inform you that Broad City will begin airing Season 4 episodes in August of 2017. Yes, it’s later than we all planned, but the important thing is — it’s happening! Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson are currently in the midst of filming the upcoming season, so please be patient. With patience comes greatness, as we have all witnessed with the first three seasons of Broad City.