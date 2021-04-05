How to Throw a Bridgerton-Themed Party, Tiaras and All

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Dear reader, has the honor of hosting a lovely party been bestowed upon you? Look no further than the grand gatherings in London from Netflix's Bridgerton as inspiration for the next party you plan for your nearest and dearest. But for real: who wouldn't love channeling their inner Duchess for a spring afternoon garden party? We're already cinching our corsets.

Whether you're looking for a fun theme for a birthday, bachelorette, or wedding or baby shower, Bridgerton fans will love dressing to the nines in gowns, gloves, and tiaras. Include an elaborate spread of scones and tea pots, play Bridgerton trivia, and embrace the show's sexiness with frisky gift bags. Of course, dear reader, keep the party small and safe if your group hasn't been vaccinated, and take advantage of the spring weather by holding the party outside.

How to throw a Bridgerton-themed party:

1. Send an invite.

First thing's first: Select your diamonds of the season and send them a fancy invite (or virtual invite if you want to save money on postage). Choose a scrawling, Lady Whistledown-esque font and share all of the details of the upcoming ball with your chosen guests.

2. Set the mood with decorations.

No party is complete without the proper decorations. For your outdoor garden party, flowers and romantic candlesticks are a must. Whip out your most elegant tablecloth plus dishes fit for the queen, and you'll feel as sophisticated as Lady Danbury.

Bridgerton themed party Nuptio Gold 2 Pcs Iron Pillar Candle Holders $20.96 SHOP IT Amazon

bridgerton themed party Lace Tea Tablecloth $12.97 SHOP IT Amazon

3. Dress the part.

Dressing up is the best part of any themed party, in our humble opinion. And especially when the theme is as fancy and unlike our day-to-day outfits as the Bridgerton costumes are. Go all out with a silky, busty, pearl-embroidered gown, or opt for a more low-key version you might actually wear again. However, elegant accessories like tiaras, rhinestone necklaces, and gloves are no-brainers.

Bridgerton dress Loli Miss Women Vintage Regency Dress $32.99 SHOP IT Amazon

bridgerton themed party Set of 5 Crystal Headband $13.99 SHOP IT Amazon

Bridgerton-themed party Long Satin Finger Gloves White Elbow Length $7.49 SHOP IT Amazon

Bridgerton gloves Lace Floral Bow Gloves $7.59 SHOP IT Amazon

Bridgerton corset Lacing Corset Top Satin $18.99 SHOP IT Amazon

4. Serve English food and drinks.

High tea is an obvious choice for your Bridgerton-themed party, but you can also go the boozy route with champagne flutes. Provide scones, finger sandwiches, and macaroons for your guests to eat while they gossip more than Lady Whistledown herself.

Bridgerton party tea set Brew To a Tea Blue Dream Tea Set $69.95 ( $75.00 save 7% ) SHOP IT Amazon

Bridgerton themed party Ciera 45-Piece Timeless Rose Dinner Set with Gold Trim $170.53 SHOP IT Amazon

5. Play Bridgerton-themed games.

Depending on the reason for celebrating (and the guests' present), choose different games relating to Bridgerton to play at your party. For a baby shower, opt for more PG activities like Bridgerton trivia or watching an episode—but for a Bachelorette party, go the more risky route, like ranking the best sex scenes from Season 1 or revealing which ones are most similar to your own experiences or fantasies. Scandalous, indeed.

6. Send guests off with a gift bag.

Give your guests a Bridgerton-themed gift bag, including items like a copy of the first book, tea bags, a feather pen, and maybe even a sex toy if your friends are in need of a sexual enlightenment like Daphne Bridgerton.

Bridgerton book 1 'Bridgerton Book 1: The Duke & I' $11.24 ( $16.99 save 34% ) SHOP IT Amazon

bridgerton sex toys Lelo Sona 2 Cruise $139 SHOP IT Lelo