Queen Charlotte Is Getting Her Own 'Bridgerton' Spinoff on Netflix

The Bridgerton universe is expanding. According to Variety, Netflix has just ordered a new spinoff limited series, written and executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, and featuring Queen Charlotte (played by Golda Rosheuvel in the original series).

Variety also noted that Betsy Beers and Tom Verica will executive produce the new show and the story will actually focus on a young Charlotte, along with young Violet Bridgerton and young Lady Danbury. So basically we're getting the backstory of three of the most iconic women on Netflix, and we are so here for it.

"Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I'm thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton," said Bela Bajaria, Netflix's head of global TV, according to Variety. "Shonda and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love. And by planning and prepping all the upcoming seasons now, we also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled."

There's no further word yet on this spinoff—we don't even know who might be in it or if anyone from the main Bridgerton cast will be involved. But in the meantime, we have Season 2 of Bridgerton to look forward to, as the cast recently picked back up filming the popular Netflix show based on the books by Julia Quinn. The new season will focus on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his quest to find love, and while breakout star Regé-Jean Page won't make an appearance, there will be plenty of other eye candy around.