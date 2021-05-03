Season 2 of ‘Bridgerton’ Has Officially Begun Filming, and We Simply Can't Wait to See It

Dearest readers and members of the ton, we have joyous news. The second season of Bridgerton is currently underway. Pictures from one of the various sets from the upcoming second installment of the Netflix-Shondaland collaboration show the next two romantic leads, Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) partaking in a bit of fun at the race track. And, yes, dear readers, our hearts are simply about to burst.

The photos were seemingly sneakily taken during shooting for one of the scenes in the second season. Alongside Anthony and Kate, one can also spot Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie), Lady Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell), and Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh).

Tag yourself, fellow ton. We, readers, are Anthony in second picture.

The second season of Bridgerton is based on the second Julia Quinn novel in her series titled The Viscount Who Loved Me. It revolves around the budding romance between Anthony and Kate much like the first season, based on Quinn's The Duke and I, was focused on the relationship between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), the latter of whom will not appear in the next set of episodes.

Anthony and Kate (dubbed "Kathony" by the Twitter stans) do not begin their relationship on the best of terms, according to those who have read the Quinn novels. In fact, Anthony, being pushed by his mother into marriage, is simply looking for someone to fill the "wife" role, but not for love.

However, something tells us, readers, that Anthony may find himself captivated by the quick-witted Kate, who has been reported to be a "smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools."