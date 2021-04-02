The ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Cast Just Added Another Leading Lady

Simone Ashley's Kate Sharma officially has a sister. According to Deadline, Netflix's Bridgerton has cast Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma, hailed for her beauty and the first object of Anthony Bridgerton's (played by Jonathan Bailey) affection.

The second season of Bridgerton will follow the plot of Julia Quinn's second novel in her Bridgerton series, The Viscount Who Loved Me. The book is about Anthony, the eldest Bridgerton son, being pressed to marry, and who ends up being entangled with the novel's Sheffield sisters, who have since been renamed to Sharma to match the Shondaland series' race-blind casting.

Chandran, who hails from the U.K., is a rising actress on the brink of massive fame. She recently graduated from Oxford University and is slated to appear in the second season of the IMDb series Alex Rider. But her Bridgerton appearance is about to make Chandran a household name.

Rupert Young of Merlin fame has also joined the cast for the second season, and is slated to play Jack, a mysterious new member of the London ton with a connection to one of the city's most powerful families. Jack is a character that was created for the series and does not make an appearance in the Quinn novels.

Again, fans are loving the South Asian representation at the forefront of the next series. And we can't wait to see Chandran and Ashley become the number one ladies on everyone's radar.