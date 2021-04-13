It’s Good News, Dear Readers: ‘Bridgerton’ Has Been Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4

Good people of the Ton, we have excellent news to share. Lady Whistledown has informed us—just this morning—that Bridgerton has been renewed for not just one more season but two. The Netflix show, which is expected to begin filming Season 2 any day now, will also get a third and fourth season.

In a note shared to social media, Lady Whistledown wrote, "It seems we have a rather special announcement. Bridgerton shall return for seasons three and four. This author shall have to purchase more ink…"

Indeed you must, Lady Whistledown, we don't know what we'd do without your take on high society!

Bridgerton, which aired its first season on Netflix on Christmas Day in 2020, has absolutely exploded in terms of popularity—making the Season 1 leads into absolute stars. Regé-Jean Page, who played the admirable Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, won't be returning for Season 2 (or presumably Seasons 3 or 4), but Phoebe Dynevor, who plays his dedicated wife Daphne Bridgerton, shall. Season 2 also adds plenty of new faces that will no doubt leave a mark on Regency-era England.

At the center of it all is Lady Whistledown herself, portrayed by Nicola Coughlan (when she's not Penelope Featherington). The feisty character is seemingly going nowhere any time soon, and we can't wait to see how her story unfolds. Season 2 is reportedly going to focus on Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey) and follow the next book in Julia Quinn's series. From there, we expect the show to follow the novels, but we'll just have to wait to see how the Shonda Rhimes creation plays out.

And Rhimes has some ideas for what's to come with the show. She told Vanity Fair in an interview released today, "When you have multiple season orders, it allows you to plan in a creative way, storytelling wise. You can plan a long arc character, for instance."