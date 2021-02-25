7 More ‘Bridgerton' Mistakes Pointed Out by HG Readers, You Lady Whistledowns

Though, dear readers, we've documented the historical inaccuracies some have taken issue with in the Netflix adaptation of Julia Quinn's Bridgerton novels, we must remind you that we are more than aware of the fact that this steamy series is pure fantasy—a fictional version of 1810s London. And it's for that reason we fell deeply, madly, and wholly in love with it. Yes, the empire waistlines are period accurate, but no, the neon floral prints are not. And of course, our favorite thing about the show—the racially diverse cast—is the biggest inaccuracy of all, sadly. But bring on the orchestral version of "Thank U, Next," because we don't give one ish about factuality when it comes to Bridgerton's divine cast.

But just because it's fantasy doesn't mean we can't start a little drama about it, right? The entire show is fueled by a gossiping mystery woman who mercilessly spills secrets, scandals, and faux pas left and right. So, dear reader, it's only fair and just that we do the same—and besides, you are the ones who are fanning this fire.

Firstly, the HG community needed to get a few footwear-related details off their chest. "The stiletto shoes in a few scenes threw me a little too," one reader commented on our below story. Another added, "The zip up riding boots!!! They DEFINITELY did not exist back then! I suffered through regular tall boots for too long... and I remember how excited everyone was for zip up tall boots within the last 10-15 years!"

But the footwear wasn't the only style issue people had: those corsets weren't quite accurate either. A few avid historians pointed out that corsets *weren't* laced up that tightly and would never be worn without a chemise—though the women did, in fact, wear corsets at the time.

We also can't go without mentioning the little detail of Daphne's wedding dress being white is probably inaccurate too. One viewer noted that the tradition of wearing a white wedding dress wasn't in place during this time period. It actually didn't become a thing until Queen Victoria got married in 1840.

And though we love the bad-assery of Eloise Bridgerton smoking in the garden in the middle of the night, some viewers took fault with the set up and payoff. "Eloise and her brother are smoking in the garden and he lights the cigarette with a lighter.... they weren't invented till 1823," one HG reader commented.

"Cigarettes I noticed they didn't have then you had to either smoke a pipe or roll them up," another wrote.

Believe it or not, even something as simple as the food can be inaccurate. One viewer pointed out that seedless grapes didn't actually exist back in the Regency era, so those grapes they were snacking on...were wrong.

And perhaps the biggest mistake of all: "I'd like to point out the most obvious blunder. There were no cameras in the 1800s," an HG reader hilariously called out. "This whole documentary is a lie!!!"

Drat!