Wait, the Duke *and* the Prince From ‘Bridgerton’ Were in 'Harry Potter'?!

If you ended your annual Harry Potter marathon and immediately jumped into Bridgerton, which hit Netflix on Christmas Day, you may have encountered some strange déjà vu. Yes, you have seen the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) and Prince Frederick (Freddie Stroma) before—they are both Harry Potter alumni.

Page appeared for "three seconds" as a background actor in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, as one tweet points out. In fact, Page isn't even credited for his Harry Potter cameo. He was simply one of the many guests that attended the wedding of Bill Weasley and Fleur Delacour, which was a lovely event until the Death Eaters crashed the party.

Page did, however, get to stand next to Emma Watson during the scene, which gave him those precious three seconds of screen time.

As for Stroma, who plays one of Daphne Bridgerton's most eligible (and rich) suitors, Harry Potter fanatics may recognize him as Cormac McLaggen, the Gryffindor student and reserve keeper for the Gryffindor Quidditch team. He later joined Dumbledore's Army and fought in the Battle of Hogwarts.

Stroma also crossed over into Game of Thrones territory, playing Samuel Tarly's brother Dickon in an episode of Season 6. However, Tom Hopper took over the role of Dickon going forth due to the fact that Stroma was busy filming the TV series Time After Time.