Alexis Bledel reveals more about where her character is when the "Gilmore Girls" reboot picks up

Can you believe that Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life is only a week away from its premiere?!

In honor of the revival, Rory Gilmore herself, aka Alexis Bledel, talks getting a do over with Gilmore Girls revival and explains where her iconic character is when the show picks back up and we’re really excited.

Bledel was just as excited as we were to to return to Stars Hollow after nine years, especially because creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino and her husband Dan Palladino were going to be the sole writers on the revival.

"When [Amy] went through all the major points of what she wanted to do — which she said just kind of spilled out of her, and she really felt that [was] a real indication that this was the right time and the right thing and the right way to tell the story — I liked it," Bledel told The Hollywood Reporter. "I just thought it was great and I was excited to get started."

The 35-year-old actress explained that this chance to play Rory Gilmore once again was everything she hoped for and felt like it was a do over she didn’t know she wanted.

“Coming back was an incredible opportunity to approach our work with intention,” Bledel said.

"Rather than being sort of reactionary to everything around me, I could just focus on the scenes and what I wanted to do and that was just a great thing to get to do. It's almost like getting a do over. It doesn't happen very often," she added.

Of course, Bledel wanted to make sure that Rory was still Rory and therefore she made sure to talk with Sherman-Palladino about what her character would be doing these days.

“This is really Amy’s vision so it really had a lot to do with what she wanted for the characters,” the actress told the publication.

"I wanted to hear it ahead of time before signing on and it was great to get to do that this time around, to be a part of that process and to voice my opinions and hear all her reasons for why she wanted to craft it the way that she did."

So what was most important for Bledel when it came to Rory’s current life situation? Hint: it has nothing to do with which man is in her life.

"I felt really strongly about making sure that all my character's hard work somehow had paid off," Bledel admitted. "That she had lived a life that was some indication that we got to see where she went from there, what the reward from all that work was."

In addition to working hard as you’d expect, Rory is trying to figure out her place in the journalism world when she returns to Stars Hollow.

"She started her career in journalism at a time when the industry was changing quite a bit so newspapers were going away and she has kind of been chasing stories and crashing on people's couches in the process," the Texas native said. "So she's not really rooted anywhere."

The one thing we hoped hadn’t changed is Rory’s relationship with her mom, Lorelai, but Bledel explained that even their close bond has a few rocky spots. Don’t panic they are still very close!

"I think anyone who has a bond as close as theirs, a relationship that's that closely knit together and you do have a lot of time apart, coming back together can put you through...a roller coaster of emotions, some transitions possibly, depending on how long it's been," Bledel said.