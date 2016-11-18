Alexis Bledel reveals more about where her character is when the "Gilmore Girls" reboot picks up
Can you believe that Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life is only a week away from its premiere?!
In honor of the revival, Rory Gilmore herself, aka Alexis Bledel, talks getting a do over with Gilmore Girls revival and explains where her iconic character is when the show picks back up and we’re really excited.
Bledel was just as excited as we were to to return to Stars Hollow after nine years, especially because creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino and her husband Dan Palladino were going to be the sole writers on the revival.
The 35-year-old actress explained that this chance to play Rory Gilmore once again was everything she hoped for and felt like it was a do over she didn’t know she wanted.
“Coming back was an incredible opportunity to approach our work with intention,” Bledel said.
Of course, Bledel wanted to make sure that Rory was still Rory and therefore she made sure to talk with Sherman-Palladino about what her character would be doing these days.
“This is really Amy’s vision so it really had a lot to do with what she wanted for the characters,” the actress told the publication.
So what was most important for Bledel when it came to Rory’s current life situation? Hint: it has nothing to do with which man is in her life.
In addition to working hard as you’d expect, Rory is trying to figure out her place in the journalism world when she returns to Stars Hollow.
The one thing we hoped hadn’t changed is Rory’s relationship with her mom, Lorelai, but Bledel explained that even their close bond has a few rocky spots. Don’t panic they are still very close!
Is it Nov. 25 yet? We can barely wait another minute, but alas we have to wait until Nov. 25 for Netflix to give us those final four installments of Gilmore Girls.