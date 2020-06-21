TV Shows

Carlacia Grant on Her Favorite BTS Memories from 'Outer Banks' Season 2
"The cast took me in as family from the very first second," the actress, who plays Cleo, tells HelloGiggles.
Milo Ventimiglia Has Made Peace With Jess and Rory Not Working Out on 'Gilmore Girls'
"They went in different directions, and that's okay too."
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Reveal Who They Want to Join 'The Morning Show'
We *need* this reunion to happen!
If You Need a Good Cry, Watch This Viral Video Message From Steve of 'Blue's Clues'
Suddenly the world feels a little less bleak.
'Grey's Anatomy' Is Bringing the Drama in Season 18 With the Return of Kate Walsh
Dr. Addison Montgomery is baaaaaack!
Emily Hampshire Revealed How 'Schitt's Creek' Helped Her Identify as Pansexual
"[Dan Levy] was like, 'You're pansexual. Don't you watch our show?'"
Netflix Revealed 'You' Season 3's Release Date—and a Major Plot Point
October just got a whole lot better.
JoJo Siwa Is the First 'Dancing With the Stars' Contestant to Have a Same-Sex Dance Partner
"Why not show the message even stronger that you can love whomever you want to love?"
Watch the Tensions Rise in the Season 2 Trailer for 'The Morning Show'
Mike Richards Is Officially Out as 'Jeopardy!' Executive Producer
'The O.C.' Alum Peter Gallagher Is Joining Season 18 of 'Grey's Anatomy'
The Stars of 'How I Met Your Father' Shared the First Behind-the-Scenes Looks of the Show

Hey Girl! Heard About Amazon's Docuseries on the LuLaRoe MLM Scheme?

'LuLaRich' is a four-part documentary that you can watch on your own schedule, at home!

Jennifer Aniston Will Probably Never Stop Gushing Over Her Time on 'Friends'
Hilarie Burton Finally Set the Record Straight on Why She Left 'One Tree Hill'
The First Photo of Imelda Staunton as the Queen in 'The Crown' Has Us Doing a Double Take
Suki Waterhouse Clapped Back at 'Gossip Girl' for Making a Joke at Her Expense
The New 'American Horror Story' Teaser Has Us Even More Confused About What to Expect
Here's Where Joshua Jackson Thinks Joey and Pacey Ended Up After 'Dawson's Creek'
Kristen Bell Gave Some Hints About the Modern Twists in the 'Gossip Girl' Reboot
Mj Rodriguez Made History as the First Trans Star to Earn a Lead Acting Emmy Nom
Hey There Upper East Siders, How Well Do You Know Gossip Girl?
The 'Friends' Monkey Trainer Clapped Back at David Schwimmer for Bad-Mouthing Marcel
Jennifer Aniston Said Her 'Friends' Outfits Were Designed With One Goal in Mind
Courteney Cox Wants to Host 'SNL' Again, So Someone Call Lorne Michaels
The 'Gossip Girl' Costume Designer Is Already Planting Easter Eggs in the Reboot
Ellen Pompeo Had a Gracious Response for a Fan Who Slammed 'Grey's Anatomy'
Regé-Jean Page Didn't Want His Family to Be "Overwhelmed" by His Sexy 'Bridgerton' Scenes
Of Course the Cast of 'Friends' Sang "I'll Be There for You" for Carpool Karaoke
Hilarie Burton Said She Feels Bad About Pete Wentz's Questionable 'One Tree Hill' Storyline
Ariana Grande and James Corden's Remixed 'Hairspray' Song Will Be Stuck in Your Head All Day
There's a Reason You Rarely Saw Kendall Jenner's Love Life on 'KUWTK'
Emilia Clarke Pointed a Finger at a New Suspect in the 'Game of Thrones' Starbucks Cup Mystery 
6 Shows Featuring Trans and Non-Binary Characters to Watch Now
Fran Drescher Brought Back an Iconic Outfit From 'The Nanny' and It Feels Like 1994 Again
'Stranger Things' Added a Bunch of New Characters for Season 4
"We Aren't Auditioning for Maids and Gangsters Anymore": Noemi Gonzalez on Latinx Representation
The 'Friends' Reunion Director Revealed Which Cast Member He Had to Win Over First
