These Top 2020 Movies and TV Shows Got Us Through This Wild Year

In a year like no other, 2020 became a time for staying home, getting comfy, and watching every single movie and TV show the entertainment industry had to offer. While many of us stayed in to avoid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we found ourselves watching dramas, comedies, documentaries, and, of course, a little show on Netflix called Tiger King.

Google put together a list of the top movies and TV shows of 2020, based on what people were watching and what they were searching, and one thing is very clear—streaming services reigned supreme. Ahead, see the top 10 movies of 2020 and the top 10 TV shows of 2020, according to Google searches. If you haven't yet checked them all off your own viewing list, we have a suggestion for how you should spend your next free weekend.