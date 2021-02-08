Twitter Is Having an Absolute Field Day With The Weeknd's Super Bowl Performance

Super Bowl halftime performers are known for their jaw-dropping, elaborate stunts and visuals. Lady Gaga literally flew into her Super Bowl performance, Katy Perry rode a gigantic animated tiger, and even J. Lo's pole choreography last year left fans stunned. Last night, The Weeknd didn't bring out any surprise guests for his Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show, but his 14-minute song-and-dance concert sure gave fans and Twitter something to talk about.

"Starboy" and "The Hills," two of his most notable hits, kicked off the halftime show, but it was his mirrored hallway scene that blew up social media. For viewers at home, it felt like we were stuck in one of those dizzy carnival mirror rooms, where every mirrored wall is a reflection of yourself lost and somewhat terrified that you'll never find your way out. The Weeknd made a mad dash through the bright gold maze while singing his 2018 song "Can't Feel My Face"— a sensation many of us had after those 45 woozy seconds. After that, it was all Twitter could talk about.