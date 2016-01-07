'Star Wars' just broke another HUGE record

Star Wars: The Force Awakens came, we all saw it, and it has now officially conquered the domestic box office. As of January 6th, it is the highest grossing movie ever, from sea to shining sea.

You probably could have guessed this was coming. Have you even seen all the other records Force Awakens smashed its way through? Even before it had opened, it was kind of a big deal: after tickets went on sale two months early, it quickly became the biggest pre-sale movie ever, for both regular theaters and IMAX. The day before it officially opened, it set records, having the biggest Thursday night gross ever. And come Friday? Well, it left no record left un-shattered, taking in the biggest single day for a film, along with the biggest weekend — and those are still only a handful of the records it now holds.

It was only a matter of time before Force Awakens breezed past the previous top-grossing movie in North America, Avatar. James Cameron’s epic Na’vi adventure grossed $760.5 million (domestically) in its entire theatrical run. The newest installment of the Star Wars saga has only been out for 20 days, already broke that record, and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

While Force Awakens has overtaken Avatar here in the U.S.A., it still has a way to go before it can claim total world domination. In total, Avatar grossed $2.7 billion worldwide. Force Awakens has currently made $1.5 billion. Now, here’s the kicker: Force Awakens still hasn’t opened in the second largest film market, China. It premieres there in two short days.

So does Force Awakens have the power to go for the gold? I dunno, is BB-8 the cutest droid ever created by humans? The answer is yes.

