Ryan Reynolds and Match Made One of the Best Dating Commercials We've Ever Seen

Ryan Reynolds and Match want you to know it's time to get back to love. Yesterday, the Deadpool actor premiered Maximum Effort's (his production company) latest project with Match (yes, the dating site)-a catchy original song called "Get Back to Love'' and a music video to go along with it. The love song was written by some of the industry's most esteemed and talented songwriters, including Shane McAnally (co-wrote Sam Hunt's "Body Like a Back Road"), Taura Stinson (has written with Mary J. Blige), and Grammy award-winning duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

The premise of the song is aimed at singles and users of the dating app to "get back to gettin' it on," which is carefully illustrated by a group of 12 real-life wedding singers in the music video, who are more than eager to "get back to work." We can just imagine Reynolds laugh-crying to himself in the corner over how genius of an idea this is. And honestly, he struck gold with this commercial because we can't get the freaking "get back to love, come on and get the church bells ringing" line out of our head!

Reynolds shared the full-length music video to his Instagram on June 15th, writing, "I literally wept when I first heard it performed by this amazing group of singers. Thx, @Match." Several hours later, Reynolds went back on his Insta to share the video once more, writing, "This song. On REPEAT."

Even wife Blake Lively loves the song, though she's not too happy about the fact that her husband is seemingly now on Match…? The Simple Favor actress posted the music video to her Instagram as well but had a different choice of words. "How I find out my husband is on match…" she typed.

Lively and Reynolds are always trolling and throwing love-hate jabs at one another, so we love to see her not only embracing his new project but poking fun at him as well. Plus, she loves the song, too, adding, "This song though" at the end of her caption.