Back in the late aughts, Robert Pattinson was one of the biggest teen heartthrobs, thanks to his role in Twilight (except for those who were #TeamJacob, of course). And lest we forget, he was also Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. He may still be Edward Cullen in our hearts, but Pattinson has done a lot since then, including playing some roles that are decidedly not Edward-like. Now, the 33-year-old actor is officially the next Batman.

Variety confirmed today, May 31st, that Pattinson will portray the superhero in the latest incarnation from director Matt Reeves. Reports that the actor was under consideration for the role have been swirling for a couple of weeks, but now, it looks like the casting is official. The most recent actor to portray the Caped Crusader was Ben Affleck, who played him in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017’s Justice League.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Pattinson is set to appear as the hero in three movies. The first, called The Batman, is expected to hit theaters in June 2021 and will focus on Bruce Wayne’s transformation into Batman.

Naturally, Twitter had thoughts about Pattinson taking up the mantle.

Of course, there were Twilight jokes. false

And there was also the occasional Harry Potter reference.

Others were all about that strong jawline.