There are reports about a third "Sex and the City" movie and we're getting hopeful

While they come constantly, there are fresh reports about a third Sex and the City movie and we’re getting hopeful.

So far, there have been two Sex and the City films. While we loved the first one, the second movie was met with a lukewarm response. This seemed to put a big question mark over whether a third movie could be in the works.

Now, however, it seems that “a source” close to those involved with any potential film has opened up to Radar Online and confirmed that a third SatC movie is incoming.

"All the women are officially signed up for SATC movie 3,” the source said. "The deal is done and the script has been approved by all the women."

According to the mysterious source, it was SJP herself who had been holding up the whole thing.

"Sarah Jessica Parker was not originally on board because she didn’t like the idea of the characters being portrayed in a more mature light," the source revealed.

Luckily, they claim, some “tweaks” were made to the script and the movie has been given the green light!

Tbh, it’ll be fun to see what Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and Samantha are up to now. Given that Sex and the City 2 came out in 2010, their lives will have progressed even more, and we’d be really up to see how our favorite Manhattan women are navigating a post-truth and digital society.

Will Carrie have taken up Tinder to work on her articles? Will Samantha be all over Happn? How will Charlotte be dealing with her children now their nearly teenagers? Will Miranda still be the happy-go-lucky character we saw at the end of the last movie?

Well, according to “the source” there isn’t too long to wait to find out, either. In fact, they claim that shooting for the movie begins this summer. That means we could get a movie as soon as the beginning of 2018. While we know that we should be taking all of this with a pinch of salt, we’re TOTALLY GETTING OUR HOPES UP!