The reason why Adele called out one of her fans at a concert

The best thing about being at a concert is… being at a concert. You get to sing-along and dance to music you’re super into, and you get to be in the same room as a musician you love enough to pay a ton of money to see. Which is why it can be understandably confusing when people record entire shows on their phones instead of watching the live performance through their own eyes.

But one lady at a recent Adele show didn’t just attempt to record the entire show on her phone, she set up a tripod and a camera to basically make her own DVD. Not cool. Adele didn’t think so either.

In the middle of her show, Adele called the lady out for being a nuisance to everyone around her.

“Yeah, I want to tell that lady as well, can you stop filming me with a video camera?” Adele said. “Because I’m really here in real life. You can enjoy it in real life, rather than through your camera.”

“Can you take your tripod down?” she asked. “This isn’t a DVD, this is a real show,” she said. “I’d really like you to enjoy my show because there’s lots of people outside that couldn’t come in.”

Of course, the whole thing was caught on someone else’s camera phone, which is a fun little piece of irony. We totally get wanting to take snippets of video at concerts to share with your friends and family who aren’t there with you/make them jealous, but not if it interrupts the show.