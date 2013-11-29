Pumpkin Spice Bourbon Sour
Here's a secret- I don't really like pumpkin. Pumpkin pie has always been one of my least favourites in the pie world, the pumpkin loaf I sell to cafes around town has a great following, and I love the texture and it smells amazing as it cooks, but I never eat the scrappy bits. And I just straight up do not understand pumpkin lattes.
So when my friend David made me this cocktail I was expecting not to like it at all. But something strange happened. Instead of being cloyingly sweet it was soft and almost a bit savory. Instead of pushing the pumpkin flavor firmly at you it's a subtle thing, that take a couple sips before you can identify it. And the rich bourbon flavor is bound to it all with cinnamon and cardamon and cloves. It's a beautiful thing, especially this holiday weekend.
- Pumpkin Syrup
- 1 cup Brown Sugar
- 1 cup Water
- ¼ cup Pumpkin Puree
- 1 Cinnamon Stick
- 3 Cardamon Pods
- Pinch of Salt
Per Drink
- 1 ½ oz Bourbon
- 1 oz Pumpkin Syrup
- ½ oz Lemon Juice
To make syrup:
Mix all ingredients in a small pot and bring to a simmer over medium heat.
Turn the heat down to medium low and simmer for 10 minutes.
Let cool completely.
To make Cocktail:
Pour all the ingredients together into a cocktail shaker filled with ice.
Shake for about 15 seconds, and strain and stir into a glass.
Garnish with something festive if you so wish!