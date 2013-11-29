Pumpkin Spice Bourbon Sour

Here's a secret- I don't really like pumpkin. Pumpkin pie has always been one of my least favourites in the pie world, the pumpkin loaf I sell to cafes around town has a great following, and I love the texture and it smells amazing as it cooks, but I never eat the scrappy bits. And I just straight up do not understand pumpkin lattes.

So when my friend David made me this cocktail I was expecting not to like it at all. But something strange happened. Instead of being cloyingly sweet it was soft and almost a bit savory. Instead of pushing the pumpkin flavor firmly at you it's a subtle thing, that take a couple sips before you can identify it. And the rich bourbon flavor is bound to it all with cinnamon and cardamon and cloves. It's a beautiful thing, especially this holiday weekend.