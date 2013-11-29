Pumpkin Spice Bourbon Sour

Claire Livia Updated Nov 29, 2013 @ 9:16 am
Advertisement

Here's a secret- I don't really like pumpkin. Pumpkin pie has always been one of my least favourites in the pie world, the pumpkin loaf I sell to cafes around town has a great  following, and I love the texture and it smells amazing as it cooks, but I never eat the scrappy bits. And I just straight up do not understand pumpkin lattes.

So when my friend David made me this cocktail I was expecting not to like it at all. But something strange happened. Instead of being cloyingly sweet it was soft and almost a bit savory. Instead of pushing the pumpkin flavor firmly at you it's a subtle thing, that take a couple sips before you can identify it. And the rich bourbon flavor is bound to it all with cinnamon and cardamon and cloves. It's a beautiful thing, especially this holiday weekend.

Pumpkin Spice Bourbon Sour

  • Pumpkin Syrup
  • 1 cup Brown Sugar
  • 1 cup Water
  • ¼ cup Pumpkin Puree
  • 1 Cinnamon Stick
  • 3 Cardamon Pods
  • Pinch of Salt

Per Drink

  • 1 ½ oz Bourbon
  • 1 oz Pumpkin Syrup
  • ½ oz Lemon Juice

To make syrup:

Mix all ingredients in a small pot and bring to a simmer over medium heat.

Turn the heat down to medium low and simmer for 10 minutes.

Let cool completely.

To make Cocktail:

Pour all the ingredients together into a cocktail shaker filled with ice.

Shake for about 15 seconds, and strain and stir into a glass.

Garnish with something festive if you so wish!

© Copyright HelloGiggles. All rights reserved. Printed from https://hellogiggles.com