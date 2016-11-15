Noah Cyrus (yep, Miley's sister) has just shared her debut song and it's weird and totally wonderful

The Cyrus family are one talented bunch. From country music legend Billy Ray Cyrus to his megastar daughter, Miley, there’s a disproportionate amount of talent floating around. And now we can add Noah Cyrus into the fold.

Yep, Noah Cyrus has debuted her first single “Make Me (Cry)” and it’s incredible.

Of course, given Noah’s musical heritage, it’s no surprise that she’s also venturing into the world of music. However, we didn’t expect her debut single to be so weird, wonderful, and totally amazing.

Titled “Make Me (Cry),” the song is a blend between her sister’s chilled R&B and psychedelic sounds from Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz, and the popping production and emotive lyrics of The Voice alumnae Melanie Martinez.

Listen to “Make Me (Cry)” below (if the video doesn’t play, try HERE)

The track is a collaboration with British singer songwriter Labrinth, who also featured on The Weeknd’s 2015 album, Beauty Behind the Madness.

"My dad always had me sing alongside him while he played guitar. He taught me how to harmonize to an old song of his, ‘Missing You,'” Noah told Paper Magazine earlier this year, foreshadowing her career future career. "Writing is the best way to get your mind clear. It’s also a great way to explain your past or what you hope for the future.”

The song’s lyrics are pretty deep, tbh, and we can totally relate to them.

"I never needed you like I do right now, I never hated you like I do right now, Cause all you ever do is make me," Noah and Labrinth sing in chorus.

What’s more, there are some really beautiful poetic moments, too.

"Loving you could make Jesus cry," they both sing.

We have to say, we’re pretty darn impressed with Noah Cyrus’ debut single. From the production to the song’s lyrics, there’s a lot of depth here, and the electro-ballad is pretty special.