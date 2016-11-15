Noah Cyrus (yep, Miley's sister) has just shared her debut song and it's weird and totally wonderful
The Cyrus family are one talented bunch. From country music legend Billy Ray Cyrus to his megastar daughter, Miley, there’s a disproportionate amount of talent floating around. And now we can add Noah Cyrus into the fold.
Yep, Noah Cyrus has debuted her first single “Make Me (Cry)” and it’s incredible.
Rumors that Noah was working on a music career began to surface early last year. What’s more, the 16-year-old also reportedly signed a record and publishing deal worth $350,000 in September this year.
Of course, given Noah’s musical heritage, it’s no surprise that she’s also venturing into the world of music. However, we didn’t expect her debut single to be so weird, wonderful, and totally amazing.
Titled “Make Me (Cry),” the song is a blend between her sister’s chilled R&B and psychedelic sounds from Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz, and the popping production and emotive lyrics of The Voice alumnae Melanie Martinez.
Listen to “Make Me (Cry)” below (if the video doesn’t play, try HERE)
The track is a collaboration with British singer songwriter Labrinth, who also featured on The Weeknd’s 2015 album, Beauty Behind the Madness.
The song’s lyrics are pretty deep, tbh, and we can totally relate to them.
What’s more, there are some really beautiful poetic moments, too.
We have to say, we’re pretty darn impressed with Noah Cyrus’ debut single. From the production to the song’s lyrics, there’s a lot of depth here, and the electro-ballad is pretty special.
It’s not known whether this is just a buzz track of the lead single from Noah Cyrus’ album, but it’s safe to say that we’re excited to hear more.