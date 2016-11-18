There's a new trailer for Mariah Carey's reality show and it looks totally insane

We actually cannot wait until December comes around. No, not because we’re excited for the holiday season, but because Mariah Carey’s reality show is set to debut! And now there’s a brand new trailer for Mariah’s World and it looks completely insane.

Well, now Mariah has given us another teaser of Mariah’s World and it looks like it could be the best reality docuseries ever made.

The trailer for the series shows many sides to the musical diva, including her performing in packed arenas, touching moments with “dem babies,” Moroccan and Monroe, and so much drama that we can’t WAIT to see what unfolds.

"It's an insight into a world that people might not see," Mariah explains in trailer.

The clip sees Mariah head out on safari with Moroccan and Monroe, who she calls “the biggest inspiration in her life.”

There’s even a scene where Mariah tries on a wedding dress.

Upsettingly, since filming the series, Mariah and her finance, James Packer, have announced their split. It’s unclear whether Packer will appear in the series, or whether he has been edited out of the final series.

Despite this, there does seem to be *some* sort of romantic drama, too, as things get flirty with backup-dancer, Bryan Tanaka. Whether this flirtatious behavior is reciprocated by Mariah is unknown, but a source told Us Weekly that the pair were close but there was nothing sexual between them.

In fact, romantic drama seems like the least important thing in the series.

Rather, it’s the infighting between the those involved with Mariah’s tour and her entourage that seem to be in disagreement. As someone says:

"The most low maintenance person on the whole fucking tour is Mariah!"

Seriously, this looks SO amazing.