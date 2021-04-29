Looking for a Show to Watch? Let Netflix Decide With Its New "Play Something" Button

There are very few things that are as disappointing as finishing a really good series on Netflix and not knowing what to follow up with. With so many options and genres to choose from, most of us end up spending the time we would've spent watching a show deciding what Netflix original or film is worth watching. We get it, and apparently so does Netflix, which is why on April 28th the company launched the new "Play Something" feature that pretty much does all of the guesswork for you, Deadline reports.

Here's how it works: The button lives in three different places—underneath a user's profile name, on the navigation menu, and as a row on the homepage. You click the button when you've grown tired of scrolling through thousands of options and voilá. A brand new series or movie will show up on your screen.

The best part is, it doesn't just choose a random film or series, either. The feature is programmed to recommend something based on your prior watch history. So, it won't give you a '90s rom-com if you're strictly into true crime.

"There are times when we just don't want to make decisions," wrote Cameron Johnson, Netflix's director of product innovation. "A Friday evening after a long work week. A fridge full of food but nothing jumps out. A family movie night where no one can agree. We've all been there. Sometimes you just want to open Netflix and dive right into a new story. That's why we've created 'Play Something'."